2 dead after Lamborghini crashes in Encino

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed when the Lamborghini they were in crashed into another vehicle in Encino Wednesday night, Los Angeles police said.

The crash occurred at Burbank Boulevard near Hayvenhurst Avenue at about 7:20 p.m.

The red Lamborghini was going eastbound at a high rate of speed and collided with a gray Jeep Cherokee making a left turn, causing the Lamborghini to break into two pieces after hitting a tree, police said.

Both people in the Lamborghini -- a 25-year-old male and a 19-year-old female -- died due to the crash.
