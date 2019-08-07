2 people dead after single-engine plane crashes off runway at Camarillo Airport

Today at Camarillo Airport at approx 1:30 pm a single engine aircraft crashed on airport property. There were 2 souls on board and unfortunately both lost their lives due to the crash. All other details are under investigation. The FAA and NTSB are enroute to the site right now. pic.twitter.com/8pG0JomUKD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 7, 2019

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people on board a single-engine plane died after it crashed on a grass field Wednesday on Camarillo Airport property.The aircraft went down around 1:30 p.m., but there was no fire reported, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.There were two people on board the home built Express Series 2000 plane that crashed about 1,000 feet away from Runway 26, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.