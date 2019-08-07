2 people dead after single-engine plane crashes off runway at Camarillo Airport

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people on board a single-engine plane died after it crashed on a grass field Wednesday on Camarillo Airport property.

The aircraft went down around 1:30 p.m., but there was no fire reported, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.



There were two people on board the home built Express Series 2000 plane that crashed about 1,000 feet away from Runway 26, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
