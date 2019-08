#AirportInc Single engine plane down just off the runway in the grass field with no fire. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/LLCdlmUbcO — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 7, 2019

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people on board a single-engine plane died after it crashed Wednesday on Camarillo Airport property.The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on scene shortly before 2 p.m. responding to the downed aircraft.The plane went down just off the runway in a grass field, but there was no fire reported.