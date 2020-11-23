2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say

Units are currently at the scene of a possible stabbing at the Grace Baptist Church located at 484 E San Fernando St. This is an active scene, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/0oTioeIqEE — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries. More updates when available. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

I’ve just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 23, 2020

No confirmation of an arrest. Please refer to our feed for updates. This is a very active scene. Thank you for your patience. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two people have died after police say multiple victims were stabbed at a San Jose church on Sunday night.San Jose police say units responded to Grace Baptist Church near the San Jose State University campus.Officials first tweeted the information around 8:45 p.m. but the stabbing was first reported at 7:53 p.m.Some victims have life-threatening injuries, police said.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo expressed his condolences on Twitter, but later had to delete the tweet due to a factual error. He then posted, "I've just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest."SJPD is not confirming the arrest of the suspect yet.No church services were being held at the time of the incident. SJPD say unhoused individuals were brought into the church to "get them out of the cold."No further information has been made available.