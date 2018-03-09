Two adults died and another was left in critical condition after possible fentanyl exposure in a Fontana home Friday.Authorities said a middle aged man and woman died in a home in the 17400 block of Arrow Boulevard. The third person, a mother of a 3 and 5 year old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.The children, who authorities said would be OK, were transported with their mother for precautionary reasons. The mother's condition was unknown.Police consulted with a specialized fentanyl team, who went into the home to make sure it was safe before authorities continued their investigation.The incident happened around 1 p.m., when family members who hadn't heard from their relatives in a while went to check on them. When they went inside the home, they found the man and woman. They called 911 and when police showed up, they found the powder form of fentanyl, which is extremely dangerous.It was unclear if the man and woman ingested the fentanyl or if they were just in possession of it."A lot of individuals who might be addicted to heroin, when they're no longer able to get that high that they're looking for, they start getting into fentanyl. What they don't realize is that even the smallest dosage is deadly," Officer Jay Sayegh said.Neighbor Tracy Stines said the man and woman were nice people who had parties on weekends and invited people around the block over to their home.The investigation is ongoing.