2 dead in shooting at church outside of Fort Worth, Texas, shooter killed

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- A person opened fire inside a Texas church, leaving three dead, including the shooter,

Officials said the gunman entered West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement around 10:50 a.m. during service and began shooting.

Video of the worship service showed a person wearing a large coat approach a man standing in the back of the church's sanctuary. The gunman pulled out a shotgun and raised the barrel, as a churchgoer drew a concealed weapon. The gunman shot both men before attempting to escape.

Members of the church's security team returned fire and struck the gunman. Authorities credit the volunteers with saving 242 other people in the church at the time of the shooting.

Video showed the gunman fired at least two shots before they were hit. The video was removed from YouTube.

The gunman died at the scene, police said.

Both victims died at a hospital.

Two security volunteers at the church fired back at the gunman, killing him. Approximately 242 others were in the sanctuary at the time, authorities said.



Neither the suspect's nor victims' identities have been released.

The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.



The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.
