2 dead when Florida-to-New York City charter bus overturns in Virginia

KINGWOOD, Virginia -- Two people were killed when a charter bus traveling from Florida to New York overturned on an Interstate 95 exit in Virginia Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard flipped over in Prince George County just before 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say that as the bus turned onto an exit, it ran off the left side of the ramp and overturned.

Images from the crash scene show crews working around the overturned bus in foggy conditions.

Police say one person died at the scene, while the second died at a nearby hospital.

Everyone aboard the bus was taken to a hospital, whether for serious injuries or as a precaution.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Staten Island, is in custody with charges pending.

He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.
