Two elderly people died following a traffic collision involving two vehicles in Riverside County on Tuesday night.An 82-year-old man from Hemet driving along the Domenigoni Parkway swerved his vehicle across the dirt center median and into an oncoming vehicle driven by an 82-year-old woman from Menifee shortly before 9 p.m., officials said.Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene and the woman later succumbed to her injuries at Menifee Valley Medical Center.There were no passengers in either vehicle.Investigators have not ruled out alcohol or medical conditions as contributing factors in the collision.