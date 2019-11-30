2 found dead in Hemet motel room with high levels of carbon monoxide

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Cold weather may have played in a role in the deaths of two people who were discovered in a motel in Hemet.The bodies of a man and woman were found in a room at the Coach Light Hotel on the 1600 block of W Florida Avenue Friday afternoon. Emergency responders reported finding high levels of carbon monoxide in the room, according to the Hemet Police Department.The incident remains under investigation but a possible cause was the room's heater which was still running when they were found, according to police."The room's heater was still running and may have been (tampered) with by the occupants prior to their deaths," police said in a press release.