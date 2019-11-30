2 found dead in Hemet motel room with high levels of carbon monoxide

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Cold weather may have played in a role in the deaths of two people who were discovered in a motel in Hemet.

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a room at the Coach Light Hotel on the 1600 block of W Florida Avenue Friday afternoon. Emergency responders reported finding high levels of carbon monoxide in the room, according to the Hemet Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation but a possible cause was the room's heater which was still running when they were found, according to police.

"The room's heater was still running and may have been (tampered) with by the occupants prior to their deaths," police said in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hemetriverside countyhotelcarbon monoxidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mount Baldy Road reopens, major delays expected
SoCal businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday
1 killed, 2 children critically injured in South LA car crash
Festival of Lights returns to Riverside's Mission Inn
Trek to Big Bear difficult after massive snowstorm
These OC residents spent their Black Friday far away from a mall
Abducted South LA boy found safe in Illinois, mother still missing
Show More
Father dies after Westlake hit-and-run, family donates organs
Christmas tree shortage: Supplies tighter, prices up after years of drought
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in La Habra
Officer shot in officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights
Fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas
More TOP STORIES News