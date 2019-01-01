Santa Ana- Update.. #OCFA units have knockdown on fire and checking for extension and salvage to protect property. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 1, 2019

MORE: Neighbor just told me police were at the home last week, appeared to take a man into custody. https://t.co/5BVaJ457HY — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) January 1, 2019

Two people were found dead inside a Santa Ana home Tuesday morning after a fire that was later deemed suspicious, authorities said.Firefighters responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a house in the 2300 block of West Manly Avenue, where flames spread to the attic. Firefighters contained the blaze to the second floor of the structure, a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire Authority said.The identities of the decease were not immediately disclosed.Homicide detectives were en route to the scene "because of the suspicious circumstances of behind the fire," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.Arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.