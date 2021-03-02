2 found dead on shoreline below cliff in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The bodies of a young man and woman were found Monday at the base of a cliff in San Pedro.Firefighters responding to a cliff rescue call at 500 W. Paseo Del Mar -- near Point Fermin Park -- discovered the bodies near the bottom of the cliff, said Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department said it's undetermined how the man and woman, who were found on rocks near the shoreline, died.Their names have not been publicly released.