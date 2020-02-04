2 found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake, prompting investigation by sheriff's homicide detectives

A man and woman were found deceased near Cougar Crest Trail in Fawnskin on Monday morning (02/03/20). Homicide Detectives are currently investigating this matter. A press release with further details will follow. pic.twitter.com/Y9SNAhpN7p — Big Bear Sheriff (@BigBearSheriff) February 4, 2020

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman have been found dead on a trail near Big Bear Lake, authorities said Tuesday.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the bodies of the two individuals were discovered Monday morning near the Cougar Crest Trail in Fawnskin.The deceased were not immediately identified and causes of death were unknown.Homicide detectives were investigating the case, officials said.