2 found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake, prompting investigation by sheriff's homicide detectives

By ABC7.com staff
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman have been found dead on a trail near Big Bear Lake, authorities said Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the bodies of the two individuals were discovered Monday morning near the Cougar Crest Trail in Fawnskin.

The deceased were not immediately identified and causes of death were unknown.

Homicide detectives were investigating the case, officials said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
