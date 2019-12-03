2 hikers from Torrance killed, 1 man injured after fall at Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah (KABC) -- A man and woman from Torrance died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah, authorities say.Toshiaki Amimoto, 65, and Etoko Amimoto, 60, were walking along a steep slope near Delicate Arch when they fell on Nov. 29 around 7:45 a.m., according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.A 30-year-old family member who was walking with the pair also fell and was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall, but officials said there was some intermittent rain and snow in the area at the time.