Antelope Valley: 2 critical after car crash sparks 673-acre brush fire in Fairmont area

#LASD Air Rescue 5 with LASD SEB Tactical Medics assisting @LACoFDPIO on Highway 138 airlifting two patients to a trauma center. Saving lives priority 1. https://t.co/Bohh4phoLb pic.twitter.com/Fyo8Y3Lmi8 — SEB (@SEBLASD) June 12, 2021

FAIRMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were in critical condition late Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash sparked a large brush fire in the Fairmont area of the Antelope Valley, authorities said.The collision was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 160th Street and Avenue D, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The wind-driven blaze was burning in "light, flashy fuels," the agency said.In the early afternoon, the blaze was estimated to be about 100 acres. The LAFD later said forward progress of the flames had been stopped after burning 673 acres.Los Angeles city firefighters also responded to the scene, and an L.A. County sheriff's helicopter arrived to airlift the injured patients to a hospital.The sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau later released photos that showed the damaged cars that were involved in the incident. The front end of one vehicle was crumpled against the bottom of its windshield, and passenger-side door of the other car was mangled.News video from AIR7 HD showed smoke rising from a massive, oval-shaped burn scar as flames burned on its outer perimeter.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.