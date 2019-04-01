2 hurt in Compton deputy-involved shooting after attempted car break-in, authorities say

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Sunday night, authorities said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at Alondra Boulevard and Center Avenue just before 11 p.m.Authorities said a victim called to report two men breaking into his car.The suspects then shot at the victim, but he wasn't hit.When deputies from Compton's Sheriff's station arrived they confronted the suspects and ended up shooting them both.They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No deputies were hurt.A handgun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.