2 in custody, 1 officer injured after shooting involving LAUSD police in South L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two people were in custody and an officer was injured after a shooting involving school police in South Los Angeles.Initial reports indicated that Los Angeles Unified School District police were involved in the incident, reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Broadway and 86th Street.Shots were fired and several bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a white pickup truck at the scene. At least two men were detained at the scene.One of the suspects appeared to be injured at the scene.One school police officer also appeared to be injured, as paramedics escorted him from the scene in a wheelchair. He was conscious and alert. It wasn't clear how the officer had been injured.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.