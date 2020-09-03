2 men in custody after shooting at Santa Ana high-rise apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6403731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three men were shot at a luxury apartment building Wednesday in Santa Ana and the shooter is not in custody, police say.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that left three men wounded at a high-rise apartment complex in Santa Ana, police say.Authorities announced on Thursday they determined two unidentified men as suspects in the case. Both suspects are in the custody of Santa Ana PD at a local hospital pending their identification and the ongoing investigation, Santa Ana Police say.The incident began around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday when Santa Ana police responded to 9 MacArthur Place for the report of a shooting with multiple victims.Officers found a victim on the ground floor at the parking structure suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers found another male down in the lobby suffering a gunshot wound to his upper and lower body. A 29-year-old man was also found on the 15th floor suffering a single grazing wound to head and other injuries, police said.All three were hospitalized for gunshot wounds and were expected to survive.Police said a preliminary investigation determined the shooting was related to an armed robbery during a "marijuana transaction." Detectives executed a search warrant and seized marijuana and "evidence of sales operations," an unspecified amount of money and two firearms.Investigators are looking into the possibility of the shooting being connected to similar robberies, according to a news release.Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Santa Ana Police Department.