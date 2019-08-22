2 in grave condition after fire engulfs home in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire engulfed a residence in Exposition Park early Thursday morning.

The fire began just after midnight on the 1000 block of W. Leighton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters searched through the residence and rescued two people -- a man and a woman. They were transported to a hospital in grave condition.

At least eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire, according to the fire department.

About 53 firefighters were on scene and it took 40 minutes for a knockdown.

Crews said the residence appears to be a board and care facility.

One firefighter was also hospitalized as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
