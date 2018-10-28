2 suffer minor injuries after small plane makes emergency landing in Santa Paula riverbed

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small airplane crash-landed into a riverbed near Santa Paula and Fillmore. (Ventura County Fire Department.)

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people suffered minor injuries after a small airplane crash-landed into a riverbed near Santa Paula and Fillmore.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, when the pilot of a small plane reported power failure. Authorities said the pilot then attempted to land the aircraft in a dry river bottom.

It crashed near Highway 126, between the two cities and appeared to flip over onto its roof. The 70-year-old pilot, identified as Art Friedman, said he thought about landing on the highway, but that there was too much traffic.



He was able to land smoothly on the river bottom, but the front wheel hit a rock, causing the landing gear to collapse and the aircraft to flip.

Emergency personnel arrived and took the passengers to a nearby hospital. They appeared to suffer only minor injuries. Their dog was also on board and was not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
