2 hospitalized after argument leads to exchange of gunfire outside Hollywood high-rise apartment

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after an argument between two groups of people lead to gunfire in Hollywood Saturday.The two men were shot around 1 p.m. outside a high-rise apartment on the 1600 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It all started when two men began arguing with three others and ended with both groups pulling out guns on each other.The two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Three suspects, only described as men in their 20s, fled from the scene, police said.