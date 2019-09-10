Car crashes into lobby of Super 8 Motel in Echo Park; 2 injured

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into a motel lobby in Echo Park Monday night, police said.The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vin Scully Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.The vehicle was going westbound and attempted to pass another vehicle before losing control, Los Angeles police said.The car hit a fire hydrant, slammed into a Super 8 Motel and then hit an electrical power pole.The impact knocked a huge hole in the motel's lobby area.No one inside the lobby was hurt, but paramedics transported the crash victims, both in serious condition.Police believe speeding was most likely a factor. It was not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.