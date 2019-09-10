Car crashes into lobby of Super 8 Motel in Echo Park; 2 injured

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a motel lobby in Echo Park Monday night, police said. (OnScene.TV)

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into a motel lobby in Echo Park Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vin Scully Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

The vehicle was going westbound and attempted to pass another vehicle before losing control, Los Angeles police said.

The car hit a fire hydrant, slammed into a Super 8 Motel and then hit an electrical power pole.

The impact knocked a huge hole in the motel's lobby area.

No one inside the lobby was hurt, but paramedics transported the crash victims, both in serious condition.

Police believe speeding was most likely a factor. It was not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.
