2 injured after car slams into Moreno Valley home

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild car crash in Moreno Valley left two people injured early Wednesday morning, officials say.

The car slammed into a house just before 2 a.m. in the 14000 block of Cholla Drive, according to CalFire.

Two people suffered minor injuries, including one who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

The house was also red tagged.

The Red Cross was deployed to help relocate the five adults and one child who live in the home.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.
