2 students injured after fight outside Mulholland Middle School in Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation continues after police say a fight outside Mulholland Middle School in Lake Balboa left at least two children hurt.

Los Angeles police said the fight happened just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 17100 block of Vanowen Street.

One student who took out a pair of scissors was beaten with skateboards and transported to a hospital, according to the LAPD. Another student showed up to a hospital after being stabbed.

Police said they have detained "persons of interest" in the fight.
