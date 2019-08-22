2 injured after fire engulfs home in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were rescued by firefighters from a blaze that engulfed a residence in Exposition Park early Thursday morning.The fire began just after midnight on the 1000 block of Leighton Avenue and engulfed the home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters searched through the residence and rescued two people. They were transported to a hospital in grave condition.At least eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire, according to the fire department said.About 53 firefighters were on scene and it took 40 minutes for a knockdown.The cause of the fire is under investigation.