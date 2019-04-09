2 injured as Hollywood chase ends in crash

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men are in custody after two innocent people were injured as a short police chase ended in a crash in Hollywood on Monday.The suspects fled the scene on foot and police set up a perimeter in the area of Crescent Heights Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue.The incident started just after 3 p.m. when officers began pursuing a reckless driving suspect in the area of Melrose and Hayworth avenues. The driver in a black Mercedes crashed into a Kia and multiple suspects fled on foot.Los Angeles police said two innocent people suffered minor injuries in the crash. They refused medical treatment.Officers searched the neighborhood for the men who fled. The three suspects were later found and arrested without incident, police said.