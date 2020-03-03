Norco wildfire injures 2, burns 175 acres; Evacuation orders in place with containment at 20%

By and ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a wind-driven wildfire erupted Tuesday morning in Norco, quickly spreading to at least 175 acres and prompting mandatory evacuations orders, officials said.

The blaze, which started in the dry Santa Ana River bottom, was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of California Avenue and Grulla Court, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

It went on to threaten some 500 homes.

Officials said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Five properties also had minor damage to fencing and outbuildings.

Video from AIR7 HD showed flames approaching several hillside houses. Firefighters raced to protect the homes while helicopters performed water drops from overhead.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area north of North Drive, from Crestview Drive to California Avenue; and the area north of Eighth Street, east of Pedly Avenue and South of the Santa Ana River bottom, the agency said.

Evacuation centers were established at Corona High School, 1150 West 10th Street in Corona, and Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellgrave Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
