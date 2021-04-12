2 injured in explosion at Valley Glen home possibly caused by gas leak

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured, one critically, in an explosion at a home in Valley Glen possibly caused by a gas leak, officials say.

The explosion was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of West Archwood Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department say it appears a large explosion occurred at the one-story, single-family home, although there were no actives flames when firefighters showed up.

A man was brought to a local hospital with critical burn injuries. A second person was pulled from the debris and was talking to firefighters at the scene.

The fire department says firefighters are working to shut off a gas leak they detected in the air and the gas company is also sending assistance.

It's still unknown if there was anyone else in the home at the time of the explosion.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley glennorth hollywoodsan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countyexplosiongas leak
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA opens vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older
Mural of Kobe Bryant's final game painted in South Pasadena
Terriers scare bear at Pasadena home
Iconic Boyle Heights Sears closing down
Huntington Beach police dispersing unruly crowd at rally
3 children found fatally stabbed in Reseda apartment, mother arrested
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
Show More
Person in custody after incident at Montebello mall, police say
LAUSD set for students to return to school
Vaccine clinic opens at Glendale Community College
Barricade in Riverside ends with domestic violence suspect found dead
Masks could prevent up to 14K COVID deaths by August, model predicts
More TOP STORIES News