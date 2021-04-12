2 injured in explosion at Valley Glen home possibly caused by gas leak

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured, one critically, in an explosion at a home in Valley Glen possibly caused by a gas leak, officials say.The explosion was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of West Archwood Street.The Los Angeles Fire Department say it appears a large explosion occurred at the one-story, single-family home, although there were no actives flames when firefighters showed up.A man was brought to a local hospital with critical burn injuries. A second person was pulled from the debris and was talking to firefighters at the scene.The fire department says firefighters are working to shut off a gas leak they detected in the air and the gas company is also sending assistance.It's still unknown if there was anyone else in the home at the time of the explosion.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.