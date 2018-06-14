2 injured in Monrovia shooting

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were injured in a shooting in Monrovia Thursday, and authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the two gunshot victims were treated at the crime scene in the 2500 block of Broderick Avenue in unincorporated Monrovia around 11:40 a.m. Both individuals were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were not clear.

Deputies from the Temple City sheriff's station are investigating the incident. Authorities said they were searching for the suspect or suspects.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 1-800-222-TIPS.
