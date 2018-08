Two people were injured after a car collided with a parked fire truck in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 7th Street.The fire truck was parked at an incident when a vehicle crashed into it, officials said.A man and woman, both in their 40s, were injured and transported to a local hospital.No firefighters were injured.The cause of the collision was under investigation.