2 kids abducted by non-custodial parents in Hemet

Authorities are looking for two young children who were abducted from their grandparents' home in Hemet by their own parents, who do not have custody rights.Samiuela Stevens, 28, and Megan Sweesy, 21, are accused of kidnapping the toddlers.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the children's grandparents have custody and the couple has only visitation rights.The children were identified as Sione Stevens, who is almost 2 years old, and Akanesi Stevens, 8 months old.The couple is believed to be traveling with Stevens' twin brother, Hamani Stevens. They are thought to be in Los Angeles County, possibly Venice Beach, Santa Monica or Lennox.They are traveling in a black 2000 Nissan Altima with Utah license plate UO94T.Anyone who spots them or has any information is asked to contact the Hemet Sheriff's Station at (951)791-3419.