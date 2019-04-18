2 children, ages 10 and 12, injured in Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two children, ages 10 and 12, were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington on Wednesday.The children were reported to be bleeding. Their specific conditions were not known.A 50-year-old woman was also injured in the wreck. She was reported to be in and out of consciousness.The crash occurred near Gulf Avenue and W. Opp Street. Los Angeles police officers responded to the scene.The circumstances surrounding the wreck were not immediately known.