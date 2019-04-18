2 children, ages 10 and 12, injured in Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two children, ages 10 and 12, were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington on Wednesday.

The children were reported to be bleeding. Their specific conditions were not known.

A 50-year-old woman was also injured in the wreck. She was reported to be in and out of consciousness.

The crash occurred near Gulf Avenue and W. Opp Street. Los Angeles police officers responded to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck were not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashchildrenchildren hit by carlapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News