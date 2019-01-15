BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --Two children were in critical condition after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at a Bell Gardens home.
Authorities responded to a home in the 5500 block of Clara Street around 9:17 a.m. When authorities arrived they found five adults and three children.
Two of the children were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while the remaining six people were in fair condition.
It was unclear how they were all exposed to carbon monoxide.
The investigation is ongoing.