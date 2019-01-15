8 people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning at Bell Gardens home; 2 children critical

Authorities and emergency personnel surround a home in Bell Gardens after several people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning. (KABC)

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --
Two children were in critical condition after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at a Bell Gardens home.

Authorities responded to a home in the 5500 block of Clara Street around 9:17 a.m. When authorities arrived they found five adults and three children.

Two of the children were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while the remaining six people were in fair condition.

It was unclear how they were all exposed to carbon monoxide.

The investigation is ongoing.
