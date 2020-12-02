2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pasadena park

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena Tuesday afternoon, police said.Pasadena police says officers responded to the 300 block of Parke Street shortly before 3 p.m. and found three victims - all struck by gunfire - in the northeast part of the park, next to the soccer field.According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were sitting at a park bench when they were shot by the suspect or suspects, who then fled in a vehicle described as a possibly dark colored sedan.One victim died at the scene and another died at the hospital, according to police.The third victim is in critical, but stable condition.Officers are canvassing the areas in search of evidence and witnesses.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.