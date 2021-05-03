2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside sports bar in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were killed in a shooting in the Mid-City area early Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. outside a sports bar near Crenshaw and Washington boulevards.

Police say one of the men was in his 40s and the other in his 20s. The names have not been released.

A woman identified as an innocent bystander was injured in the shooting. Information on the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the shooting and suspect information have not been released.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
