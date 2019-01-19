2 killed, 2 injured in Perris house fire

Two people were killed and two injured in a house fire in Perris early Saturday morning, authorities said.

PERRIS, Calif.
The blaze was reported around 2:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of Portrait Road. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming through the second story of a single-family home.

After firefighters knocked down the blaze shortly before 3 a.m., two people were found dead inside.

Witnesses said they saw a man on the ground who apparently jumped from a second-story window with his daughter in his arms. They were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
