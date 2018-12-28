2 killed, 3 injured in Sylmar wrong-way crash

Two people were killed and three others injured in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar early Friday.The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. near the transition ramp on the northbound 5 Freeway at the northbound 14 Freeway. The ramp is shut down for the investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.CHP officials said the fatal two-vehicle crash involved a car traveling on the wrong side of the road. Two people in that vehicle were killed.Two others in the second vehicle were in critical condition. A third person from that second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.No other details on the cause of the wreck were immediately available.