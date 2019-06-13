2 killed after box truck overturns on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

By and ABC7.com staff
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The crash, involving seven vehicles, a truck, occurred near Butterfield Ranch Road around 8:15 a.m. when a box truck toppled over on top of a sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two women who were traveling in a white car died, and a 15-year-old who was also in the vehicle was injured, authorities say.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where all southbound lanes were blocked for several hours. All lanes were reopened at 12:30 p.m.

AIR7 HD VIDEO: 2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills on Wednesday morning, officials say. (Raw video, no audio)



It appeared several vehicles were mangled in the collision, including the vehicle crushed by the big rig.

Five other people were hurt in the incident.

"I ran over to the people in the white car, and the kid that was in the white car - I felt horrible for him," one witness said.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. Officials said no skid marks were found at the scene.

The driver of the box truck, who is believed to have caused the crash, will be interviewed by authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chino hillssan bernardino countycar accidentfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News