Two people were killed after a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building in Hyde Park Sunday morning.Authorities said the crash happened around 9:13 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 66th Place. A vehicle ended up rolling over and crashing into a building, causing the single-story structure to partially collapse.The vehicle also sheared a hydrant and knocked down a street light.Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said it would take some time to extract the bodies from the vehicle.Crenshaw Boulevard from 65th to 68th streets was closed.The cause of the crash is ongoing.