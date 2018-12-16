2 killed after vehicle rolls over, crashes into Hyde Park building

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were killed after a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building in Hyde Park Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 9:13 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 66th Place. A vehicle ended up rolling over and crashing into a building, causing the single-story structure to partially collapse.

The vehicle also sheared a hydrant and knocked down a street light.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said it would take some time to extract the bodies from the vehicle.

Crenshaw Boulevard from 65th to 68th streets was closed.

The cause of the crash is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashrollover crashtraffic fatalitiesHyde ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
California text tax vote canceled after FCC ruling
Beware of this Netflix scam email
42 people injured in Japan restaurant explosion
Hundreds of Inland Empire kids get Walmart shopping spree
Little spit may enhance child's health
Woman in Anza mauled by 3 pit bulls
Pedestrian killed in Westwood hit-and-run
LAUSD teachers march in solidarity as possible strike looms
Show More
Small plane makes emergency landing on beach in Dana Point
DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California
Masataco: New vegan Mexican restaurant in Whittier
Crowds rally in OC over Vietnamese deportation concerns
La Fonda LA: World's 1st mariachi dinner theater
More News