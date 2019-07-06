2 killed, including innocent bystander, after chase ends in crash in Northridge

By
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including an innocent bystander, after a pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash in Northridge early Friday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect at about 1:08 a.m. on Reseda Boulevard.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a Santa Ana man identified as Joseph Robert Carretero, continued speeding after CHP stopped the pursuit seconds before the crash due to high speeds.

Near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Reseda Boulevard, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two cars close to a parking lot, first hitting a parked SUV with a woman in it.

The woman in the parked car, who was in her 60s, was rushed to a hospital but died.

"It appears the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt," said CHP Officer Weston Haver. "The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene."

The passenger in the Toyota was transported to a hospital and listed in "extremely critical" condition, Haver said.

Two overturned cars were seen where the crash occurred, and the white Toyota was severely damaged.

CHP said the chase began on the 118 Freeway before the driver exited at Reseda Boulevard, where he stopped the vehicle. Officers attempted to approach the car before the suspect again sped away, investigators said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgelos angeles countypolice chasecalifornia highway patrolcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News