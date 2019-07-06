2 killed, including innocent bystander, after chase ends in crash in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including an innocent bystander, after a pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash in Northridge early Friday morning, authorities said.California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect at about 1:08 a.m. on Reseda Boulevard.The driver of the suspect vehicle, a Santa Ana man identified as Joseph Robert Carretero, continued speeding after CHP stopped the pursuit seconds before the crash due to high speeds.Near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Reseda Boulevard, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two cars close to a parking lot, first hitting a parked SUV with a woman in it.The woman in the parked car, who was in her 60s, was rushed to a hospital but died."It appears the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt," said CHP Officer Weston Haver. "The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene."The passenger in the Toyota was transported to a hospital and listed in "extremely critical" condition, Haver said.Two overturned cars were seen where the crash occurred, and the white Toyota was severely damaged.CHP said the chase began on the 118 Freeway before the driver exited at Reseda Boulevard, where he stopped the vehicle. Officers attempted to approach the car before the suspect again sped away, investigators said.