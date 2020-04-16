2 found dead after firefighters extinguish blaze at Walnut home, LA County fire officials say

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead after a house fire in Walnut on Thursday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 600 block of Rocking Horse Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The ages and identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed.

About an hour after the fire began, fire officials announced that it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
