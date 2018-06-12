2 killed in crash on 5 freeway in Arleta; SB lanes back open

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway in the northeast San Fernando Valley, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway in the northeast San Fernando Valley, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle stalled in a middle lane on the southbound 5 near Osborne Street and another vehicle struck it at freeway speeds, officials said.

A Sigalert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down until approximately 3 a.m., when they were reopened.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were dead at the scene. They were described as a man and woman, both about 30 years old.

Two other people were also injured. A woman believed to be about 85 years old was transported in fair condition and a woman who is around 21 was transported in serious condition. A man in his 60s was evaluated at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashfreewaytraffic accidenttraffic delaytraffic fatalitiesPacoimaArletaSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News