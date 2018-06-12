2 killed in crash on 5 freeway in Arleta; SB lanes back open

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway in the northeast San Fernando Valley, officials said.The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle stalled in a middle lane on the southbound 5 near Osborne Street and another vehicle struck it at freeway speeds, officials said.A Sigalert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down until approximately 3 a.m., when they were reopened.At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were dead at the scene. They were described as a man and woman, both about 30 years old.Two other people were also injured. A woman believed to be about 85 years old was transported in fair condition and a woman who is around 21 was transported in serious condition. A man in his 60s was evaluated at the scene.