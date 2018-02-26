2 killed in crash on SR 241 in Orange County

A fatal car crash Sunday night sent live power lines onto lanes of State Route 241 in Orange County, shutting it down.The car burst into flames and two people in the vehicle are confirmed dead.The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in an unincorporated area of Orange County north of Irvine.It's unclear what caused the car to fly out of control and crash.SR 241 was closed while the power lines were being repaired and the scene was being cleared. The 241 was reopened around 3:45 a.m. Monday, but Santiago Canyon Road was closed until further notice.