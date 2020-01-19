2 killed, 1 transported after fiery big rig crash on 15 Freeway near Barstow

By ABC7.com staff
BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash involving two big rigs shut down the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Barstow Sunday.

Two people were killed and a third was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.

The crash happened near Hodge Road.

Photos provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department showed the rigs engulfed in flames and their charred remains.

All lanes were reopened just after 8 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barstowsan bernardino countyfatal crashtruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
SpaceX blows up rocket to test capsule's escape system
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
2 horses die in 2 days at Santa Anita Park
Driver plummets down cliff in Malibu, survives with only scratches
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
Show More
2 injured after argument leads to gunfire exchange in Hollywood
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Women's March LA: Children also demand women's rights alongside parents
Teen uses Snapchat to escape kidnappers in NorCal
Source: File on foster mom murder suspect reads like 'horror show'
More TOP STORIES News