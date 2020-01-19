2 killed, 1 transported after fiery big rig crash on 15 Freeway near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash involving two big rigs shut down the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Barstow Sunday.Two people were killed and a third was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Their condition was unknown.The crash happened near Hodge Road.Photos provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department showed the rigs engulfed in flames and their charred remains.All lanes were reopened just after 8 a.m. after being closed for several hours.The cause of the crash was unknown.