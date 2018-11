Two people were killed in a fiery wreck on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area Thursday night.A semi truck and passenger vehicle were involved in a collision on the 5 near the Calgrove Boulevard exit around 7:30 p.m.The crash ignited a fire that ran up the hillside from the edge of the freeway.Two people were killed in the vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation.