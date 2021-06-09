Palmdale hit-and-run: 2 killed in fiery crash possibly caused by street racing, authorities say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Palmdale: 2 killed in fiery crash possibly caused by street racing

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run driver who was possibly street racing slammed into a the back of a car in Palmdale, leaving two innocent people dead, authorities said.

The fiery crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 12th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said a Toyota Corolla caught fire after the crash.

"I realized the car was going to explode," said Jonathan Craig, who made an attempt to pull a male occupant out of the vehicle as the fire erupted. "At that time I was struggling, the flames were getting stronger."

Despite Craig's efforts, the driver and passenger of that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the two victims were not immediately disclosed.

Juan Zamora said he works the overnight shift near the scene and often sees drivers speeding in the area.

Mother of suspect in Gardena gas station attack turned him in after seeing report on the news
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of the man charged in the brutal attack of a woman at a gas station in Gardena is speaking out about his struggles with mental illness.


"I'm not surprised by this," Zamora said. "I knew it was going to happen sooner or later, and it happened today and two unfortunately two people lost their lives today."

Sheriff's Detective Liz Sherman said the other car involved in the crash, a Dodge Challenger, was "traveling at a high rate of speed."

"It did rear-end the Corolla, causing the Corolla to lose control," Sherman said. The force of the impact pushed the Toyota into a light pole, after which the car caught fire.

Investigators believe the driver of the Challenger managed to flee the scene in another vehicle. Descriptions of that person and the third vehicle not available.

"We do believe the Challenger was involved in street racing, however the Corolla was not," Sherman emphasized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeles countycar crashhit and runfatal crashstreet racinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA announces changes to June 15 mask mandate
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
Flu season may be severe this year. Here's why
LIVE: Cal/OSHA gives updates on workplace mask standards
Hesperia 'Farm Fire' burns over 150 acres
El Chapo's wife expected to plead guilty to helping him run drug empire
CHP officer saves choking infant along 101 Freeway
Show More
Jeep adding electric power to iconic Wrangler 4x4
Amber Alert: Girl, 8, found safe after alleged abduction by mom in LA
Long Beach to spend at least $2.5M to maintain Queen Mary
LASD launches massive raid on illegal marijuana grows in Lancaster
Nonprofit takes unorthodox approach to help SoCal homeless
More TOP STORIES News