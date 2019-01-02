Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and car in Santa Ana Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near McFadden Avenue and Raitt Street.Police and witnesses say a man on a motorcycle was speeding on Raitt Street near a traffic light when he lost control, smashing into a car.The woman driving the car was making a U-turn to move it for street sweeping, witnesses say.Both vehicles burst into flames after the crash."Her son was one of the people that came out and was trying to put the fire out," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana police. "It's a traumatic incident for the family of the woman as well as the motorcyclist."The motorcyclist died at the scene. The woman driving the car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead there.Witnesses believe both victims lived in the area. Their identities have not been released.