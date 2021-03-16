2 killed in fireworks explosion, fire at Ontario home

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Francis Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
Several blocks around the incident were evacuated and a temporary shelter was set up.
Videos posted to social media showed flames and a thick plume of smoke rising from the home, and then a long series of fireworks shooting up into the air, sending nearby pedestrians running for cover. Neighbors described hearing a series of explosions that felt like small earthquakes.
Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion.
"It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house," Bailey told ABC7.
Officials later put crime scene tape around the house and covered two bodies at the scene, confirming there were two fatalities in addition to some injuries. Police said because of the illegal fireworks they were investigating the incident as a possible felony.
This is the terrifying moment when according to officials w/City of #Ontario explosions from a home filled with illegal fireworks sent debris flying through the surrounding area, shattered windows & threw people several ft.
They described the house as containing a large cache of fireworks and said there had been complaints about the property previously.
Several blocks from the scene, footage recorded by a witness showed smoke rising above the fire while the distinctive sound of fireworks exploding was clearly audible. Meanwhile, multiple car alarms that were set off could also be heard.
A later tweet from the city said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited." At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.
Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters rescuing a horse that was trapped in an enclosure, with spot fires burning dangerously close by.
About 50 firefighters were involved in battling the flames. Officials were concerned about the possibility of more unexploded fireworks at the home. A bomb squad was expected to comb the scene before firefighters moved in to the home.
Just after 2 p.m., fire officials issued an evacuation order for Francis Street and Maple Avenue Between Fern and San Antonio avenues. A temporary care and reception center was established at the De Anza Community Center, located at 1405 South Fern Avenue in Ontario.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Francis, Maple and Locust streets was shut down between Euclid and San Antonio avenues.
