2 killed in fireworks explosion, fire at Ontario home

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed when a massive explosion involving fireworks ignited multiple structure fires in an Ontario neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations of the immediate area.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Francis Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Several blocks around the incident were evacuated and a temporary shelter was set up.

Videos posted to social media showed flames and a thick plume of smoke rising from the home, and then a long series of fireworks shooting up into the air, sending nearby pedestrians running for cover. Neighbors described hearing a series of explosions that felt like small earthquakes.

Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion.

"It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house," Bailey told ABC7.

Officials later put crime scene tape around the house and covered two bodies at the scene, confirming there were two fatalities in addition to some injuries. Police said because of the illegal fireworks they were investigating the incident as a possible felony.



They described the house as containing a large cache of fireworks and said there had been complaints about the property previously.

Several blocks from the scene, footage recorded by a witness showed smoke rising above the fire while the distinctive sound of fireworks exploding was clearly audible. Meanwhile, multiple car alarms that were set off could also be heard.

A later tweet from the city said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited." At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.

Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters rescuing a horse that was trapped in an enclosure, with spot fires burning dangerously close by.

EMBED More News Videos

Pedestrians ran for cover as a fire at an Ontario home ignited a massive series of fireworks explosions.



About 50 firefighters were involved in battling the flames. Officials were concerned about the possibility of more unexploded fireworks at the home. A bomb squad was expected to comb the scene before firefighters moved in to the home.

Just after 2 p.m., fire officials issued an evacuation order for Francis Street and Maple Avenue Between Fern and San Antonio avenues. A temporary care and reception center was established at the De Anza Community Center, located at 1405 South Fern Avenue in Ontario.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Francis, Maple and Locust streets was shut down between Euclid and San Antonio avenues.



Want to stream this coverage right on your TV? Search "ABC7 Los Angeles" on your streaming device and download our free app - learn more here.
EMBED More News Videos

A cache of fireworks ignited at an Ontario home, creating a series of explosions and fire that rocked the neighborhood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countyexplosionfirefightersfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside, Ventura counties move into red tier
Tuesday marks LA County's anniversary of first shut down order
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Reclaiming 50 years of lost African American history in Santa Monica
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
11 CA counties change tiers
Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early
Show More
Aquarium of the Pacific reopens indoor exhibits at limited capacity
Women and Unemployment Town Hall
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Gardena teen with mental disability found, police say
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News