2 killed in gunfight with security guard at Riverside nightclub

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman who were kicked out of a Riverside nightclub were killed when they engaged in a shootout with an armed security guard, officials and witnesses say.
The incident was reported just after midnight at the El Calentano nightclub on Arlington Avenue.
The nightclub owner tells Eyewitness News that two couples got into an argument at the club and were asked to leave by security.
One of the couples left without any trouble.
The other couple didn't go quietly.
After the argument, security escorted the man and the out to their car. Police say the man then drove to the front of the club, pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the security guards.
One guard was hit in the leg and returned fire.
The man and woman inside the car were both hit by gunfire and the car sped out of the parking lot and smashed into a business across the street.
Medical personnel who responded pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.
"The security guard was in the front of the business, he was shot in the leg," said Officer Alfonso Navar with Riverside police. "The other two were in a car at the front of the nightclub, and unfortunately after a certain amount of time they were pronounced deceased at the scene."
Navar says security video and witness statements indicate the security guard was defending himself.
"But it is an active crime scene," Navar said. "We have cooperation from the security guard and witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video."
The security guard was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.
