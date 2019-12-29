2 killed in Harbor Gateway car crash after driver ran red light, police say

HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Vermont Avenue was shut down for several hours after police say one of the drivers involved may have ran a red light, slamming into the victim's car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. Racing is not being considered as a cause for the crash.
