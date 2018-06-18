2 killed in Hesperia plane crash identified as father, stepson

The two people who were killed when a small plane crashed last week have been identified as a father and his stepson.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
The family of 44-year-old Matthew Kaplan and his 15-year-old stepson Parker Gibson sent photos of the two to Eyewitness News. They said the two were headed from Hesperia to Torrance at the time of the crash.

Neither had life insurance, and the family is raising money for funeral expenses through a GoFundMe account.

The crash occurred Friday evening on Summit Valley Road, just south of Hesperia Airport.

The FAA is investigating what caused the plane to go down.
